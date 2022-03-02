His visit comes as Russia’s assault on Ukraine continued for a seventh day, and as Western countries have rallied together against the incursion.
The war has prompted historic changes to Germany’s defense policies. The German government said Saturday it will send anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine — abandoning its long-held refusal to export weapons to conflict zones in a historic break with its post-World War II foreign policy.
Berlin also announced it is committing 100 billion euros to a special fund for its armed forces, raising defense spending above 2% of GDP — a measure on which it had long lagged.
In the decades following the Holocaust, in which Nazi Germany killed 6 million Jews, Germany and Israel have become staunch allies. The countries’ Cabinets hold regular joint sessions, and Germany is Israel’s most important trade partner in the European Union.
But Germany, like much of Europe, is at odds with Israel when it comes to the Palestinian issue. Germany has called for a Palestinian state alongside Israel and opposes Israel’s settlement activities in the West Bank. Germany is also among world powers negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program.