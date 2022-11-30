German police raid, question online hate speech suspects

BERLIN — German police searched homes and questioned suspects as part of an annual nationwide crackdown against online hate speech, authorities said Wednesday.
Germany has staged annual police raids against online hate speech since 2016.
The country’s top security official, Nancy Faeser, said in a statement that crimes committed on social media, messaging apps and Internet forums provide “fertile ground for extremist violence.”
“We need to draw clear lines here and get the culprits out of their supposed anonymity,” she said.
Federal police say more than 2,000 politically motivated crimes committed online are recorded each year in Germany, but the actual figure is likely to be much higher because many illegal postings aren’t reported to authorities or take place in closed groups.