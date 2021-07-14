By Associated PressJuly 14, 2021|Updated today at 3:49 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressJuly 14, 2021|Updated today at 3:49 a.m. EDTShareComment0BERLIN — Police said they were searching locations in the central German state of Hesse on Wednesday in connection with suspected Islamic extremists.Hesse police said on Twitter that the raids were taking place “at numerous premises” across the state.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightGerman news agency dpa reported that the suspects are alleged supporters of the Islamic State group. It quoted a police spokesman saying there was no immediate threat of an attack.Comment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.