But when a bomb squad arrived and inspected the contents of the bag, they determined it was a rubber grenade replica. The condoms and lubricant in the bag helped inform the hypothesis about the device’s intended use, police told German news agency dpa.
“An internet search confirmed the suspicion,” police said. “There are actually sex toys in the form of hand grenades.”