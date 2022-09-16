German town votes to permit topless swimming in local pools

BERLIN — A town in central Germany has voted in favor of letting all swimmers bathe topless at its four municipal pools.
Dpa quoted a town spokesperson saying that “the overwhelming majority” of swimmers approved of the measure and following a council vote it would now apply throughout the week.
A court in Berlin this week separately rejected a discrimination lawsuit filed by a woman who was told by officials to cover her breasts at an open-air water playground in the capital, while men were not asked to do so. The ruling can be appealed.