On Cologne’s Heumarkt square in the old city, however, thousands of revelers dressed up as clowns, bees, pirates or tigers and seemed unfazed by the country’s spiking virus numbers as they danced tightly to brass band live music.
“We waited so long to celebrate together again,” Cologne Mayor Henriette Reker said on public broadcaster WDR. “Carnival is simply part of our culture.”
Carnival parties took place all over the Rhineland. In Duesseldorf, locals and tourists alike danced to this year’s theme song “Let’s celebrate life,” and in Koblenz they celebrated, drank and sang on the Muenzplatz square.
At the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Germany’s first virus outbreak took place in the western German town of Heinsberg after people celebrated Carnival at an indoors event.
Carnival celebrations in the Rhineland traditionally begin on the 11th of November at 11:11 in the morning and last until Ash Wednesday the following year.