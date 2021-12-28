Prosecutors in the capital charged that they took a taxi to a station later that day with her body in a suitcase, then traveled to Bavaria by train and drove to a site near the elder brother’s home, where they buried her.
The indictment states that the men wanted to punish their sister “for her Western-oriented way of life, which did not correspond to their archaic ideas of honor and morals and their image of women,” prosecutors said in a statement.
In particular, prosecutors added, they weren’t prepared to accept that she had divorced her husband, to whom she was married when she was 16, after violent incidents and had a new relationship.
The two brothers have been in custody since Aug. 3.