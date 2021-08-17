More than 160 helpers and helicopters were involved in the rescue missions. It was not clear who the two missing people were, dpa said.
The Höllentalklamm, or Valley of Hell, is a popular destination for hikers from across the country and abroad.
In Austria, four people were injured by severe weather and firefighters were called out hundreds of times, local media reported.
Last month, more than 200 people died in deadly floods in western Germany.
Climate scientists say there’s little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme weather events — such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms — as the planet warms.
