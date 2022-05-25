Germany: Arrests made after reported school weapon sighting

Placeholder while article actions load

Police sent officers to the Ernst Barlach School in the western town of Dinslaken after receiving a call about the claimed sighting at 1:40 p.m. According to the caller, the youth fled when he saw the school employee.

BERLIN — German police said they made a number of arrests Wednesday after an employee at a school reported having seen a youth carrying a firearm in a basement room of the building.

Officers then sealed off the school and prevented anyone else entering. Police said in a statement that they currently see no “immediate danger” to people. They said the students were in their classrooms and would soon be led out of the building.