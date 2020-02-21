Nine people were killed in the attacks, with the 43-year-old gunman, Tobias Rathjen, later found dead alongside his mother at home.

The shootings marked the third right-wing terrorist attack in Germany in less than a year, following an attack on a politician in June and another that targeted a synagogue in October.

“A trail of blood of right- right-wing extremism goes through our country to this day,” Seehofer said in a joint news conference with other German officials in Berlin. He said that the Hanau incident was “clearly a racist terror attack” and more needs to be done to “drain the swamp” of extremism in Germany.

But he also cautioned that dangers could also arise from the anger and emotion that he’d witnessed when visiting the town a day earlier. Officials have warned that such attacks are aimed at dividing Germans.

The shootings, targeting venues where patrons gather to smoke hookahs, or water pipes, and popular with residents with a Middle Eastern background, have rocked the small city of Hanau, home to less than 100,000 people, and minority communities in Germany as a whole. They have watched with concern as Germany struggles to grapple with a resurgent far-right movement, while the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany party has made political gains with a hard line anti-immigration stance.

“We’re very sad about what happened but also very angry,” said Leyla Acar, co-chairwoman of Kon-Med, the association of Kurds in Germany, adding that at least five of the victims of the shootings were Kurdish. “What are the politicians doing? They always say they are against racism, right-wing extremism, but what do they do?”

Extra security was a good step but not enough, she said. “You have to go into their homes and arrest them.”

Seehofer said he would be meeting with community leaders to discuss the additional security measures. Many synagogues in Germany have armed police stationed outside.

Aiman Mazyek, secretary general of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany, said the government had not acted fast enough to address far-right extremists because they have been too focused on Islamic extremists.

Seehofer said that the interior ministry is doing what it can to prevent attacks. He pointed to the arrest of 12 people suspected of belonging to a far-right group planning attacks on targets associated with Muslims and asylum seekers last week. He said that in raids in recent days they had found an “unbelievably large number of grenades and explosives.”

He said the ministry is also looking at how to improve prevention programs to better address so-called lone-wolf attacks like that in Hanau and at a synagogue in Halle in October.

Prosecutor Peter Frank said that investigators have spoken to around 40 eyewitnesses as they piece together more about the attacks, which began at 10 p.m. on Monday evening at the Midnight hookah bar in central Hanau. Police have said the shooter sped off in a dark vehicle before opening fire at Arena Bar and Cafe, in a neighborhood further east.

He said that autopsies are being carried out, including on Rathjen’s mother to determine how she was killed. He said that Rathjen had permits for two weapons.

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said that authorities need to check whether German guns laws — known for being some of the strongest in Europe — are properly enforced. She said warning signs also need to be better monitored.

“One has to take note that such a terrible bloody act does not arise out of nothing,” she said. “Conspiracy theories, as obviously held by the perpetrator, are the breeding ground for hatred.”

In addition to railing against immigration, Rathjen’s online writings include a mix of confused conspiratorial theories and warnings about supposed mind-control and secret societies.