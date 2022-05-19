Germany braces for strong storms, possible tornadoes

BERLIN — Germany’s national weather service warned Thursday that the west of the country could see heavy storms starting later in the day and going into Friday, with a possibility of tornadoes.
On Friday, a storm front moving eastward from neighboring France could result in “extreme” rainfall in central regions. Authorities are on heightened alert following a deadly flash flood that hit parts of Germany and Belgium last July.
Meteorologists said there is a risk that so-called supercells could form, increasing the risk of tornadoes.
Germany, like many of its European neighbors, has experienced a warmer and drier spring than usual this year, with little rainfall and lots of sunshine.