It wasn’t immediately clear when the case might go to trial.

Federal prosecutors alleged the suspect decided by January 2021 to carry out an attack in the Hamburg area, and that his model was the 2013 attack on the Boston Marathon.

Story continues below advertisement

He bought large quantities of chemicals as well as hundreds of screws and nuts that could be used for bomb-building, prosecutors said. To disguise his intentions, they added, he had the items delivered to a variety of addresses.

The suspect also allegedly tried to buy a hand grenade and a semiautomatic gun on the darknet, a part of the internet hosted within an encrypted network and accessible only through specialized anonymity-providing tools.