It provides for a punishment of up to three years in prison for abuse motivated by the person’s position in public life that is liable to “significantly complicate their public work.”

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutors didn’t name the targets of the posts that resulted in the raids, but said that the investigation covered posts against politicians from all the parties currently in Germany’s national parliament and two-thirds of them are women. It said they included abuse against nationally known politicians as well as fake quotes that appeared designed to discredit their targets.

The parliament was elected in late September.

Tuesday’s move “makes clear the scale on which office-holders are being insulted, slandered and threatened online,” the top prosecutor in Germany’s central Hesse state, Torsten Kunze, said in a statement.