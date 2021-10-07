German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the children bear no responsibility for their situation and “it is right that we do everything to make possible for them a life in safety and a good environment.”
“The mothers will have to answer to criminal justice for their actions” and some were arrested on their arrival in Germany, Maas added in a statement.
He thanked Kurdish authorities in Syria, Denmark and “our American partners, who provided logistical support.”
German federal prosecutors said three women — whom it identified only as Solale M., Romiena S. and Verena M. in line with local privacy rules — were arrested on arrival at Frankfurt airport. They are accused of membership in a foreign terror organization, taking the children with them against their fathers’ will and violations of their duties of care and education.