It was in sharp contrast to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, who recorded their worst election results in both states. While the personality politics of the local votes mean that analysts are reticent to draw too much of a conclusion for Germany’s federal elections in September, senior Christian Democrats described the results as a “wake up call”.

AD

AD

“What is pretty clear heading into this election year is that the main opposition on the federal level will be between the Christian Democrats and the Greens,” said Peter Matuschek, a political analyst with pollster Forsa. “It will be probably the Greens who will be the kingmaker.”

And there is also the chance of them taking the crown. After 16 years in opposition, polling second place nationally, analysts have for months pointed to the Greens as a likely junior coalition partner for the Christian Democrats in a post-Merkel era.

But with the leading party in crisis amid criticism over a sluggish vaccine rollout, a mask profiteering scandal and who to pick as leader after Merkel steps aside this year, it wouldn’t be inconceivable for the Greens to be able to lead their own coalition — a possibility increasingly suggested by pundits on the country’s talk shows.

AD

AD

That prospect marks a coming of age for a party that grew out of grass-roots ecological and antinuclear activism of the 1980s.

“We are growing in rural areas. We are growing in older age milieus. We are reaching the breadth of society,” Greens co-leader Robert Habeck said Monday, though party officials said it was too early to draw any conclusions over what a coalition may look like after federal elections — especially given the uncertainties of the coronavirus.

Much of the Greens’ success in Baden-Württemberg is attributed to the “pragmatism” of the incumbent Winfried Kretschmann, a 72-year-old who has managed to win over traditional Christian Democrats with his conservative, business-friendly brand of Greens politics.

AD

He’s said he hopes that Baden-Württemberg, home to Porsche and Daimler, can show that climate protection measures can be good for business, as he touts a Greens agenda where the burden on companies is not too onerous.

AD

And a churchgoer who during the refugee crisis said he prayed for Merkel daily, he’s proved popular in conservative southern Germany.

At a federal level, Greens leaders have also taken an increasingly pragmatic approach, and point to Baden-Württemberg to refute criticism that they would struggle to govern. The coalition in the state, between the Greens and the Christian Democrats, could be a road map for how a federal coalition of the two parties might work.

AD

Merkel’s party is currently in a “grand coalition” with the center-left Social Democrats.

Congratulating Kretschmann on Sunday evening, Annalena Baerbock, the other co-leader of the Greens tweeted that the result would create “tail wind” for the federal elections in September.

But much is still unknown, including who both the Greens and the Social Democrats will run as their candidates for chancellor.

AD

“No one knows what happens this summer,” said Ulrich Eith, political science professor at Freiburg University.

While traditional Christian Democrats may be willing to vote Greens at a local level, that doesn’t necessarily predict their voting at a national level, and the Christian Democrat candidate in Baden-Württemberg ran a particularly poor campaign and has failed to connect with the electorate, said Eith.

AD

On Sunday night, the candidate, Susanne Eisenmann, told a German television station that she took responsibility for the “disastrous and disappointing” result.

Still, the gouging for the party is likely to add weight to the voices that argue that Armin Laschet, voted in as head of the party in January, is not a strong enough candidate to steer through to a new term in power.

Popular with the party establishment that picked him, his approval ratings lag behind those of Markus Soeder, the head of the Christian Democrats’ sister party, with which it fields a joint candidate.

AD

The scandal over profiteering over masks that saw two parliamentarians resign from the Christian Democrats last week, including one from Baden-Württemberg, may not have been fully reflected in the vote this weekend as many voters cast their ballots early by mail.

AD

Both parties risk alienating voters as they battle for the country’s center middle-class voters.

A new party called the Climate List, ran in Baden-Württemberg this weekend. Set up by former Greens members, it accuses the party of failing to stand by election politics and not doing enough to limit global warming.

“We are frustrated with the Greens,” the members said in an open letter. They said they cannot wait for the Greens party to “renew” itself. While the Climate List failed to reach 1 percent of the vote in either state, it’s a reminder of the frustration on the part of their electorate with the party’s more moderate positioning.

AD

For the Christian Democrats, or CDU, while the party is in competition with the Greens party in western states, the picture is different in the east where the far-right Alternative for Germany party is stronger.

AD

“In the West the CDU must demonstrate the liberal parts of the party, to convince potential Greens voters,” said Eith. In the east the CDU needs to show its conservative side to win over AfD.

“The is a very complicated situation for the CDU,” he said.