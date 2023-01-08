Germany: Iranian arrested, suspected of chemical attack plot

BERLIN — A 32-year-old Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday.
German news agency dpa reported that specialists wearing anti-contamination suits carried evidence out of the man’s home.
Tabloid newspaper Bild reported that German authorities had received a tip from an allied intelligence agency about the alleged plans for a chemical attack.
Five years ago, German police arrested a Tunisian man and his wife on suspicion of planning to carry out a ricin attack in the name of the Islamic State group. They were later found guilty and sentenced to 10 and eight years’ imprisonment, respectively.