As the furor grew over the weekend, he initially said that he would not stand for reelection in the September elections, admitting that he had made a “mistake” in the way he had handled the commissions.

Georg Nüsslein, a parliamentarian with the Christian Democrats’ sister party, has said he will not run for reelection as he is investigated over allegations that he received $712,000 in lobbying fees from a mask supplier. He hasresisted calls — including from the head of his own party — for his immediate resignation.

The timing for Merkel’s party, struggling to chart a new chapter as more than 15 years of her leadership comes to an end, is dire. It is at the beginning of what has been dubbed as a “super election year” in Germany, with the first two state level elections in the lead-up to September’s parliamentary vote taking place this weekend.

Her party was already slipping in the polls, as frustration grows in Germany over a stuttering vaccine rollout.

The United Kingdom — once widely seen in Berlin as an example of how not to handle a pandemic — now has fewer daily cases than Germany, with more than 30 percent of Brits receiving at least one vaccine dose, compared with 6 percent of Germans.

Germans have been chafing under some level of lockdown restrictions since November, and patience is growing thin. A majority of Germans want to see coronavirus restrictions loosened, with the government last week announcing a complex road map to reopening, even as cases rise and the more contagious British variant becomes more dominant.

The Christian Democrats are predicted to win 24 percent of the vote in elections in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg this weekend, compared with 35 percent for the Greens, according to a ZDF television poll last week.

In state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate, also this weekend, the Christian Democrats are similarly predicted to lose support.

That could be bad news for Armin Laschet, who was voted as the leader of the Christian Democrats earlier in the year, but party officials have said they will wait and see the results of local elections before deciding whether he will be the party’s pick to succeed Merkel.

Parliament lifted Nüsslein’s immunity last week to allow authorities to search his premises amid a corruption investigation by Munich prosecutors. He denies any wrongdoing.