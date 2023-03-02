23% in Germany are immigrants, children of immigrants

BERLIN — Some 18.9 million people, or 23% of Germany’s population, either immigrated to the country since 1950 or are the children of immigrants, Germany’s Federal Statistics Office said Thursday.
When it comes to the 17.3% who are first-generation immigrants, Germany ranks above the European Union average of 10.6%, the German news agency dpa reported.
In addition, another 3.7 million, or 4.5% of the population, have one parent who immigrated and one ethnic German parent.
The newly presented figures are from 2021 and therefore do not include the more than 1 million Ukrainians who came to Germany looking for shelter after Russia invaded their home country a year ago.