A final decision on an initial proposal to make vaccinations compulsory for all adults in Germany isn’t expected for several weeks. Opponents of this measure have suggested mandatory vaccination only for people over 50, while others reject the idea altogether.

Despite the infection rate being far higher than in many neighboring countries, government officials have defended plans to let some of the Germany’s restrictions expire on Sunday.

“It’s a step toward normality and I say that’s what we need,” Finance Minister Christian Lindner told public broadcaster ARD.

The government wants to let Germany’s 16 states decide for themselves where targeted restrictions are required, rather than impose nationwide rules.