Antonia Massenberg of the Duesseldorf prosecutors office said that both suspects are in detention but declined to confirm German media reports that the victim is an 18-year-old Ukrainian, citing privacy reasons.

Sascha Lawrenz , a spokeswoman for Germany’s Interior Ministry, told reporters in Berlin that authorities are “working to ensure that people who seek shelter here are able to get it.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Germany has so far registered more than 160,000 refugees arriving from Ukraine in the past month, many of them women, children and elderly people.

The International Organization for Migration expressed concern Wednesday about human trafficking and abuse of vulnerable people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“Instances of sexual violence have already been reported and among the individuals promising onward transportation or services, there have been indications of potential exploitation,” the agency said.

The agency advised that anyone providing either transportation or shelter to refugees should coordinate with local protection organizations and share contact details, travel routes and housing locations “to enable appropriate oversight and safeguarding.”