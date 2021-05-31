They are accused of demanding payments of between 13,000 and 21,000 euros ($15,800 to $25,600), which investigators suspect had to be worked off in nail studios, massage parlors and apartments used as brothels.
A Vietnamese man is suspected of giving hormone injections to women who worked as prostitutes in Germany to prevent them from getting unwanted pregnancies, prosecutors and police said in a statement.
Police found 13 people who were in Germany illegally during Monday’s raids in several parts of Germany.
