“I understand — and of course it saddens me a bit — that young people say, ‘man, did we have to go to court before they in the government give us what we are entitled to?’” Merkel said in a recorded online panel discussion at an event Saturday organized by Catholic and Protestant groups.
“One of the great advantages of democracy is that of course we now have to keep to this and take the next step,” Merkel added. “But there also have to be majorities that do the right thing ... and so we must work on these majorities.”
Germany holds a national election on Sept. 26 in which all major contenders are portraying combating climate change as a priority and Merkel’s center-right Union bloc faces a strong challenge from the environmentalist Greens. Merkel herself is not seeking a fifth term after nearly 16 years in office.
The chancellor said she would like “those who do something for climate protection, for sustainability and for biodiversity” to win, “but we have a lot of work to do — that is not a foregone conclusion.”
Luisa Neubauer, a member of the Fridays for Future group, told the same event: “To be honest, I think it’s very difficult to frame climate protection with a ‘but we’re in a democracy’ clause, because that implies that democracy is standing in our way.”
“It’s obvious that more climate crisis won’t do our democracies any good either,” she said.