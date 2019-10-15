The Asahi Shimbun said that a 64-year-old man had been asked to enter his name and address on a form when he sought entry to the shelter at 9 a.m. on Saturday. When he said he only had an address in the northern island of Hokkaido, he was told to leave, the newspaper reported.

AD

The man said he spent the night under a plastic umbrella beneath the eaves of a building, according to the paper. Another homeless man was denied entry to the same shelter that afternoon, although other shelters in the city were reported to have allowed in the homeless.

AD

Abe told parliament on Tuesday the homeless men should have been given refuge and promised to take action to prevent similar cases in future.

“Shelters are supposed to be set up for the purpose of protecting lives of affected people,” he said. “It is desirable to accept all affected people in shelters.”

The news provoked strong debate on social media, although, as the BBC noted, not all of it was sympathetic, with some ashamed that this would damage the international image of the country preparing to host the Olympics, but others asking if other people would want to share their shelters with “smelly” or “mentally ill” homeless people.

AD

Japan has dispatched 110,000 troops, police, coastguards and firefighters to help with the rescue efforts, as the death toll from one of the worst storms in decades rose to 69 on Tuesday. The government said at least 10 other people were missing, while some areas were still inaccessible due to high water levels, according to the Japan Times.

AD

Around 30,000 homes remain without power and 128,000 without water, while a total of 146 mudslides were reported around the country.

“The national government will continue to do everything possible so that the victims of this disaster can return to their normal lives as soon as possible,” Abe said.

Another homeless man was found dead Tuesday near a flooded river in another part of the capital. Government figures show there are around 1,100 homeless people in Tokyo, although the real figure may be higher, an official told the Agence France-Presse news agency.

AD