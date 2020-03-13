He said WHO is partnering with the U.N. Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, which will host the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
The fund will be raising money from companies, foundations and individuals and said it already has lined up major support, including Facebook and Google, which have instituted matching schemes for donations through their platforms. Individuals can also support the fund through www.COVID19ResponseFund.org
The WHO director-general also thanked the countries that have supported WHO’s Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, including Japan, which this week contributed $155 million.
