“This is an assault on democracy. President Trump and several members of Congress bear substantial responsibility for developments,” tweeted Stefan Lötven, calling for the election result to be respected.

Before the assault on the Capitol building, Trump spoke to supporters in a rally, encouraging them to take matters into their own hands as Congress moved to certify the results of the election.

AD

AD

“What is happening is wrong,” said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern bluntly, in a tweet.

While he did not mention Trump by name, French President Emmanuel Macron gave an impassioned video message about the historical ties between the United States and France rooted in their early adoption of democracy and expressing his country’s strong support for the American people and their choice.

“What happened today in Washington, D.C. is not America, definitely,” he said in the English portion of the message. “We believe in the strength of our democracies.”

Yet even amid such expressions of support, there were those who mocked the United States for its troubles, recalling its past support for other popular opposition movements, including protesters in Ukraine and pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong.

Nationalistic Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times took the opportunity to bash U.S. politicians for having supported Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters who had stormed the city’s legislature in 2019.

AD

AD

Speaker Nancy Pelosi “once referred to the Hong Kong riots as ‘a beautiful sight to behold’ — it remains yet to be seen whether she will say the same about the recent developments in Capitol Hill,” Global Times posted in English on Twitter.

Far-right Russian politician Vladimiar Zhirinovsky, a fringe figure at the head of the ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party, tweeted “Be brave Donald, we’re with you, you’ll get help from abroad.”

While there has been no official Russian reaction, a member of its U.N. delegation, Dmitry Polyanskiy, wondered by U.S. lawmakers supported the 2014 revolution in Kyiv yet condemned the assault on the American Capitol.

AD

Konstantin Kosachev, Russian lawmaker and chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, said American democracy was “obviously limping on both feet.”

AD

“America no longer charts the course, and therefore has lost all right to set it. And even more to impose on others,” he said.

The breakdown in order at the heart of U.S. political institutions also allowed for the surreal situation of countries with poor democratic records and authoritarian traditions to call for calm and peaceful resolutions to the conflict, including Turkey that urged “restraint and common sense.”

Venezuela, which has been in the midst of a severe political crisis for years and is actively antagonistic to the United States, condemned the “political polarization and spiral of violence” in the country.

AD

There is a sense of “glee” that “pompous” American policymakers “who pontificate to other democracies need to look within,” wrote Smita Prakash, a high-profile journalist close to the Indian government. Still, she added, “no one wants an unstable America. Other than China.”

In Southeast Asia, where many countries have weak democratic systems or autocratic regimes and where the United States frequently lectures governments about free and fair elections, parliamentarians concerned about liberal values condemned the assault on Capitol Hill.

AD

Charles Santiago, a Malaysian member of parliament who chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ Parliamentarians for Human Rights group, said Trump was “joining in infamy the likes of Hun Sen and Rodrigo Duterte, in trying to destroy democratic institutions and undermine the will of the people here in this region.” Hun Sen has held power in Cambodia since 1985 by intimidating opponents and disqualifying them from elections, while Duterte’s administration in the Philippines has locked up many of its critics.

AD

“Yet the coming together of the Republicans and Democrats in condemning these despicable actions, and the continuation of confirming Joe Biden as America’s next President, shows us that all is not lost, and highlights the crucial role parliaments play in safeguarding against assaults on democracy,” Santiago added.

The expressions of concern highlighted that the United States, as the world’s largest economy and one of its oldest democracies, remains important for those supporting liberal forms of government.

AD

While the more populist turn under Trump for the past four years has meant a move away from multilateral approaches to U.S. foreign policy, the United States is still seen as a bulwark for democracy amid the rise of authoritarian regimes and movements.

AD

“After our catastrophic failure in the 20th Century we Germans were taught by the US to develop strong democratic institutions,” wrote Andreas Michaelis, the German ambassador to Britain, on Twitter. “We also learnt that democracy is not just about institutions. It is about political culture, too. All democratic nations need to constantly defend it.”