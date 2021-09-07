The artillery fire killed four people and wounded 15 others, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor. It said the dead included a man and his son.
The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, confirmed that four people were killed in Idlib, which is the provincial capital of a region that carries the same name.
Northwestern Syria has been witnessing sporadic military activities since a cease-fire there was brokered in March 2020 by Turkey and Russia, which support opposing sides in Syria’s civil war. The deal ended a crushing Russian-backed government offensive in Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in the war-torn country.
Syria’s government, which agreed to the Russia-Turkey negotiated truce, has vowed to restore control over territory it lost during the 10-year conflict.
Rebel-held northwestern Syria is home to some 4 million people, many of them displaced by the civil war that has killed a half million people, and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, including more than 5 millions who are refugees outside the country.