At least 30 migrants died at sea in three separate incidents in Greece last week and more than 160 were rescued, including the capsizing near Paros. Smugglers are now seeking to avoid Greek islands near the Turkish coast which are heavily patrolled by the coast guard and European Union border protection agency Frontex.
Over the weekend, Merchant Marine Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis described the smugglers as “ruthless killers” who are cramming people onto unseaworthy boats and failing to hand out life vests, even to underage passengers.
Two of the suspects arrested Monday were 31 years old and the third was 40.
