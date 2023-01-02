Greece: Baby's body found in dam; mother arrested

THESSALONIKI, Greece — A woman has been arrested in northern Greece after her 11-month-old daughter was found dead in an irrigation dam, police said Monday.
Police said the suspect had received psychiatric treatment at a public hospital in the past and that the girl’s disappearance had been reported by relatives.
The woman, who lives with her mother and grandfather in a village near the northern city of Veroia, was last seen with her child on New Year’s Eve and left the home after ordering a taxi.
She told police during questioning that she had left her daughter at the viewing area of the dam, 18 kilometers (11 miles) from her home, authorities said.