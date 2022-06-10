Greece: Cocaine found in banana shipment, 4 Britons arrested

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Authorities in Greece say four British nationals have been arrested on drug smuggling charges after nearly 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of cocaine was found stashed in a shipment of bananas from South America.

The suspects were arrested at a rental home near the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, and were identified only as residents of London and Liverpool, men aged 38, 45, 48, and 52, police in the city said Friday, giving no further details.