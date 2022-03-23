The Feb. 18 fire broke out after the ferry with 292 people on board sailed out of the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa, headed for Brindisi, Italy. Most were rescued by a nearby Italian customs vessel and a Greek coast guard patrol boat that arrived later.

Two men who had been trapped in a hold were rescued by helicopter and a third managed to reach the deck and alert rescuers by himself after being missing for two days.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated. The vessel’s Italian operators said it started in a vehicle hold.