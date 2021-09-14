The single-engine Cessna 182 took off from Haifa, Israel, and crashed near Samos Airport.
“Shortly before landing, communication with the control tower on Samos was lost and the Civil Aviation Authority informed the search and rescue center about the loss of communication,” the authority said in a statement.
The bodies of the two Israeli occupants were recovered by the Coast Guard several hours later with the help of divers.
Netanyahu, now the opposition leader in Israel’s parliament, has denied all the accusations and mocked the size of the witness list.