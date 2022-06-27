Greece: Serbian vacationer held on war crimes warrant

Placeholder while article actions load

Authorities said the man, who has not been named, was detained Monday after crossing the border from North Macedonia, en route to a holiday resort in northern Greece with his wife and daughter.

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Police in Greece have detained a 59-year-old Serbian man wanted in Croatia for alleged war crimes committed in 1991, during the bloody break-up of Yugoslavia.

The man, who says he was a conscript in the Yugoslav army but has denied any wrongdoing, is accused of participating in actions that led to the death of civilians between Aug. 19 and Dec. 14, 1991, in the Croatian towns of Vocin and Hum.