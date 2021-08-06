“Homes can be rebuilt, trees will grow back, but human loss cannot be compensated,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address on the eve of the evacuations.
The resurgence of the fires across Attica, the peninsula where the Greek capital stands, has come at a time of high temperatures in Greece and a sweep of southern Europe and the Middle East, including Turkey and Italy. Greece’s heat wave has already lasted a week, with temperatures remaining above 107 degrees on Friday and high temperatures expected to continue well into next week.
The high temperatures in Greece are not limited to Attica. In the ancient town of Argos in the Peloponnese region, temperatures are predicted to surge again between Monday and Wednesday, having already hit 115 degrees this week.
The high temperatures, the result of a dome of high pressure above the country, have combined with dry conditions and pounding winds to turn much of Greece into a tinderbox, with dozens of wildfires burning across the country.
At least two people have died so far in the fires in Attica, according to reports in Greek media. One, a fireman racing to join his colleagues, was involved in a motorcycle crash. Another was a resident of the Athenian suburb of Ippokrateios Politeia who died when a power line fell on him Friday
On Evia, an island near Athens, evacuations began Thursday night and continued into Friday, with fishing boats working alongside government vessels to rescue residents from the shore. Sotiris Danikas, head of the coast guard in the town of Aidipsos, told the state broadcaster ERT that the situation on the island was like an “apocalypse.”
Greece has experienced deadly wildfires before. In 2018, a fast-moving fire near Athens left more than 100 people dead as it hit coastal areas in Attica. But the scale of the ongoing fires and the prolonged high temperatures are stretching resources across the region. Firefighters from France, Romania and Switzerland are expected soon to come to the aid of their Greek colleagues.
In neighboring Turkey, fires continued to burn on Thursday. The wildfires there have lasted 10 days and have been linked to eight deaths. Wildfires have caused havoc in much of Europe, from the island of Sardinia in the Mediterranean Sea to western Spain.