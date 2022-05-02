Greek man held on suspicion of kicking kitten into the sea

Placeholder while article actions load

Minister Takis Theodorikakos voiced shock at the incident, which triggered outrage in Greek social media Sunday after a video of it was posted online, apparently by one of the suspect’s dining companions.

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities on Monday arrested a man suspected of enticing a kitten with food at a restaurant where he was dining and then kicking it into the sea, the country’s minister for the police said.

The video showed three people dining outdoors at a seaside restaurant in a village on the island of Evia, central Greece. Two kittens approached, asking for food. One of the group dangled a small fish in front of one of the kittens, enticing it to come closer, and when it did kicked it into the shallow waters below — as a woman was heard laughing. The second kitten escaped.