Greek man held on suspicion of kicking kitten into the sea

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities on Monday arrested a man suspected of enticing a kitten with food at a restaurant where he was dining and then kicking it into the sea, the country’s minister for the police said.
“Violence against animals is unacceptable,” Theodorikakos said in a Facebook post. “I cordially congratulate those who brought the matter to the public attention.”
The video showed three people dining outdoors at a seaside restaurant in a village on the island of Evia, central Greece. Two kittens approached, asking for food. One of the group dangled a small fish in front of one of the kittens, enticing it to come closer, and when it did kicked it into the shallow waters below — as a woman was heard laughing. The second kitten escaped.
Greek media said locals took the kitten to a vet for examination and was found to be unharmed.
If charged and convicted of animal abuse, the suspect faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a maximum 50,000-euro ($52,000) fine.