Mitsotakis said he would be traveling to the eastern Aegean island of Samos on Friday, to inaugurate a new camp built there to house asylum-seekers. The previous camp, on the fringe of the island’s main town of Vathy, was Greece’s most overcrowded refugee camp, with thousands living in a shanty-town of tents and makeshift shacks built outside the perimeter. It was shut down earlier this month, with its residents moved to the new facility.