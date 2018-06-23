A grenade attack at a massive rally in support of Ethiopia’s young new reformist prime minister killed “a few people” and injured others, but left the prime minister unharmed.

Abiy Ahmed, 42, had just finished speaking to a rapturous audience of tens of thousands of supporters in the capital’s iconic Meskel square in the heart of the city when there was a sound of a bang.

Footage shows the prime minister, who was wearing a yellow T-shirt with Nelson Mandela and the African continent on it, standing up and looking in the direction of the sound before being ushered away by security guards.

Shortly after the attack, Abiy appeared grim-faced on television to say “a few people” were killed and the “well-orchestrated attack” was “cheap and unacceptable.”

“Love will win. Forgiveness will win. Killing is a sign of defeat. They failed yesterday. They failed today. They will fail tomorrow,” he said.

In a tweet following the attack, the prime minister’s chief of staff, Fitsum Arega, promised that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

“We will overcome hate with love. Some whose heart is filled with hate attempted a grenade attack,” he said. “All the casualties are martyrs of love & peace.”

Inaugurated in April, Abiy has embarked on a string of rapid reforms that have stunned the nation, including releasing tens of thousands of prisoners, replacing key generals in the army, dampening ethnic tensions in the country and promising to liberalize the economy.

The rally was in part to express popular support for the prime minister's reforms, such as peace overtures to its once bitter enemy Eritrea, including promises to give up territory currently held by Ethi­o­pia.

The Eritrean ambassador to Japan, Estifanos Afwerki, said his country “strongly condemns the attempt to incite violence” at what he described the first ever demonstration for peace in the history of Ethi­o­pia.

Despite the tragedy at Meskel Square, however, spirits were high elsewhere in the city where crowds streaming away from the hours-long rally were cheering and wearing T-shirts with Abiy’s face on it.

