Customs agents have treated six containers of more than 2,500 imported trees, wreaths and garlands and expect to treat another seven containers in coming weeks, officials said.

The Guam Invasive Species Council approved the Department of Agriculture’s fumigation policy in 2016 to prevent unwanted pests from impacting Guam’s agriculture, natural resources or the homes of Christmas celebrants.

Each container will be released after a customs inspection to ensure the treatment works, officials said.

The Environmental Protection Agency characterizes methyl bromide as a toxic fumigant to control a wide variety of agriculture and shipping pests including fungi, weeds, insects, roundworms, and rodents.

