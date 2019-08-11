

An indigenous woman casts her vote during a runoff election in Santa Cruz Chinautla, Guatemala. (Orlando Estrada/AFP/Getty Images)

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalans on Sunday cast their votes in a presidential election that will determine the future of a nation plagued by years of political scandal, where a recent surge in migration has laid bare the monumental challenges ahead.

Former first lady Sandra Torres and former prisons director Alejandro Giammattei are competing for the next four-year term. The election comes at a crucial moment — as Guatemala prepares for the possible implementation of a ‘safe third country’ agreement with the United States, a plan touted by the Trump administration but with potentially grave consequences for a country whose own citizens are fleeing in droves.

Guatemala is the leading country of origin of migrants and asylum seekers apprehended at the U.S. southern border.

Both presidential candidates — Giammattei of the right-wing Vamos party candidate and Torres of the centrist National Unity of Hope (UNE) party — outlined plans to keep people from wanting to leave, through a mix of job-creation and social programs. The country’s dramatic inequality and the abject poverty in rural areas have gone mostly unaddressed since Guatemala’s civil war, which ended in 1996. The current exodus reflects the loss of hope for many of Guatemala’s poorest.

In the lead up the general election, two of the top three contenders were barred from running mid-campaign, and another candidate was arrested in the United States on drug trafficking and weapons charges. Legal battles to bar candidates, especially former attorney general and anti-corruption crusader Thelma Aldana, were widely seen as politically motivated.

No candidate in a field of 19 obtained 50 percent of the vote in June, prompting a runoff between Torres, who had come in first, and Giammattei, who had placed second.



Sandra Torres, presidential candidate of the National Unity of Hope party, shows her ink stained finger after casting her vote on Sunday. (Oliver De Ros/AP)

The subsequent campaign was uninspiring, according to José Carlos Sanabria, a political analyst at the Association for Research and Social Studies.

“Broadly speaking, in many regards, the campaign was characterized by its weakness. It was a campaign without much depth in terms of proposals or an in-depth discussion of plans for government,” said Sanabria.

“The apathy, disinterest and disenchantment of many citizens toward the candidates and parties is quite high,” he said.

Recent polls placed Giammattei ahead with a considerable lead. But Sanabria and other analysts in Guatemala were skeptical of the findings.

“I think it will be a very close race,” said Sanabria. “If participation is high, it will benefit Giammattei. If it is low, it will benefit Torres.”

The country’s election tribunal did not set a time frame for results, expected Sunday night pending a subsequent final official confirmation of the winner. Inauguration of the president-elect will take place on Jan. 14.

Outgoing President Jimmy Morales came into office in the wake of mass protests against corruption and the resignation and arrest of president Otto Pérez Molina. But hopes generated by his anti-corruption platform would lead to disappointment. After a United Nations-backed commission began investigating Morales for illegal campaign financing, he moved to shut down the commission, whose mandate expires next month.

Concerns about impunity within the next administration linger. Giammattei was prosecuted for extrajudicial executions after police killed seven inmates when he was director of Guatemala’s prison system. The case continues to cast a long shadow despite his acquittal.



Alejandro Giammatei, presidential candidate of the Vamos party, casts his ballot in Guatemala City on Sunday. (Santiago Billy/AP)

And Torres and her party have been accused of corruption and mismanagement. She has denied those accusations.

Misrael Cardenas said he did not vote. The 59-year-old sells rat poison, used shoes, and assorted knickknacks on a street corner in Guatemala City.

“We have to work,” he said. “If we don’t work, we don’t eat.”

Cardenas said he hopes the next president will set the country straight. Unemployment, poverty and violence are huge problems, he said.

Poverty and violence are the main reasons Guatemalans identify for fleeing the country. Low coffee prices, land conflicts and climate change are also factors, particularly in impoverished indigenous Mayan communities in the country’s western highlands and rural areas in the Dry Corridor region.

Instead of helping to address the root causes of the exodus, the U.S. government is pushing its policies of crackdowns and restrictions on asylum seekers onto Mexico, Guatemala, and beyond, said Mike Allison, a political science professor at the University of Scranton, Pa.

“Current U.S. policy toward Guatemala is shortsighted,” he said. “The current administration is looking for immediate gratification at no financial cost.”

Whether President Trump leaves office in two years or six, he will be leaving an unresolved situation for the next administration to deal with, said Allison.

Outgoing Guatemalan president Morales is doing the same. Last month his government signed an immigration deal with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that would force Hondurans, Salvadorans, and others transiting Guatemala to seek asylum there instead of the U.S.

The agreement was met with protests and widespread condemnation in Guatemala, as well as criticism from U.S. Democrats and migrant rights groups.

Giammattei criticized the circumstances of the negotiations by an outgoing government and Torres rejected the notion that Guatemala is a safe country. Once in office, the next president would have the power to overturn the agreement, but neither candidate has promised to do so.

The deal remains in limbo. Guatemala’s highest court issued a provisional injunction against its implementation, determining it requires congressional approval. Court proceedings are ongoing.

The ability of the next president to advance many key policies and plans will depend upon alliances in congress. In June, UNE won 53 of 160 seats in the unicameral congress and Vamos obtained only 16.

Due in part to his party’s low representation in congress, a Giammattei victory could result in greater instability, “essentially more of the same,” said Allison.

“There is some hope or belief that with Torres there will be more stability and institutionality,” he said.

Read more

When they filed their asylum claim, they were told to wait in Mexico. There, they say, they were kidnapped.

Guatemala’s next president likely to face pressure from Trump

El Paso attack fails to deter border-bound migrants: ‘The U.S. still offers me stability’

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news