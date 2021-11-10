Guinea is the first West African nation to announce vaccinations for this age group, while countries such as South Africa and Morocco in other regions of the continent have already begun youth vaccinations.
Guinea has purchased vaccines from China and Russia and also received more than 194,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the U.N.-backed COVAX program.
Guinea has administered more than 2.2 million vaccines against COVID-19, meaning about 5.6% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Guinea has had more than 30,700 cases of COVID-19 including 387, deaths, according to Guinea’s Agency for Health Security.
___
AP writer Carley Petesch in Dakar, Senegal contributed.