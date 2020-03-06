Nizamuddin Jalil, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, said there were 29 wounded, in addition to the 27 killed.
The attack comes amid heightened political tensions in Afghanistan following disputed election results. Both the Afghan president and Abdullah declared victory when results were announced last month.
The Afghan government is also grappling with how to prepare for peace talks with the Taliban. The militant group signed a peace deal with the United States on Saturday that set the date for intra-Afghan talks on March 10.
While the Taliban have resumed offensive operations against government forces, the group issued a statement Friday saying it was not behind the attack.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said, “The barbaric attack on the commemoration ceremony of martyr Mazari is a crime against humanity. The Afghan government condemns the attack in the strongest terms. The brave security forces will take any possible action to repel the attack and protect the people,” according to a tweet from his office.