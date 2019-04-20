Security personnel rescue men from the Ministry of Information and Culture after an attack near to the Telecommunication Ministry in Kabul. Afghanistan on Saturday. (Rahmat Gul/AP)

KABUL – Suicide bombers and gunmen stormed a high-rise government office building in a busy section of downtown Kabul Saturday morning, provoking a battle with security forces that continued into the early afternoon.

Security officials said at least four attackers had entered the Ministry of Telecommunications and that some of them were still inside. Dozens of office workers were evacuated from the building, but others were still said to be trapped inside. There were no reports of fatalities, but police said at least six people were injured.

The attack came one day after the cancellation of scheduled talks between Taliban insurgents and Afghan leaders in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The Taliban said in a statement that they had not carried out the attack, and no other group has yet claimed responsibility.

Nasrullah Shahid, 28, said he was working in his office on the 13th floor of the ministry when he heard a loud boom. He said he and several colleagues hid inside a room with a steel door for several hours before descending the stairs and fleeing into the street.

“We could hear the gunfire as we came down,” Shahid said after taking cover several blocks away.

At about 2 p.m., as the sounds of gunfire and explosions continued, relatives of trapped office workers stayed huddled outside police barricades. One of them, Lal Mohammad Safari, managed to speak by cellphone several times to his son inside the ministry.

“We are really worried. His mother is crying at home,” Safari said.

The building under attack is located near several other government ministries, a large mosque, a block-long city park and the luxury Serena hotel, which has been heavily fortified since being the target of several terrorist attacks over the past decade.

The assault was the first major attack in Kabul in the past several months. The city has been the scene of dozens of deadly terror attacks, including a massive truck bombing in May 2017 in a diplomatic and business zone that left more than 80 people dead and hundreds injured.

The most recent attack in the city was on March 7, when three people were killed by rocket fire and dozens more wounded at an open-air political gathering to commemorate the death of an ethnic Hazara and Shiite militia leader who was slain by the Taliban in 1995.

