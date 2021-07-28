Rescue worker Ahmad Shah said both foreigners were Chinese and one of them was wounded. Karachi is the capital of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, home to several Chinese-funded construction projects.
The incident comes weeks after a bus carrying Pakistani and Chinese workers fell into a ravine in northwest Pakistan, killing nine Chinese and four Pakistanis in an alleged terror attack.
Initially, Pakistan had said it was only a road accident, but later investigators concluded that the bus driver had lost control after a suicide car bomber set off his explosives prematurely nearby. The attack took place in Kohistan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders restive Afghanistan.