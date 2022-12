ACHACACHI, Bolivia — Seven people attending a school graduation ceremony were killed when a roof fell during an intense hailstorm in Santiago de Pacharia, a small rural community in the high plains of Bolivia, local officials said Monday.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Two more bodies were pulled from the wreckage and accumulated hailstones, hours after five bodies were found initially, according to Adelio Velásquez, an official with the mayor’s office in the district of Achacachi, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of La Paz.