Gedeon Chery, a National Police inspector assigned to the airport in Les Cayes, told The Associated Press that a group of people got onto the terminal’s tarmac, attacked the plane and then set it on fire.

Images posted in social media showed some people on the plane fuselage while the red and white aircraft is moving on the tarmac, and others running along it. Chery said he didn’t know why they attacked it.

People also marched along the streets of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, where some burned tires.

Violence, in particular kidnappings, has increased over the past year despite the prime minister’s pledges to crack down on insecurity.