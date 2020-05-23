World Wonder Wing Stardom, a wrestling league Kimura was signed to, announced the news on Saturday.

“Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends,” it wrote on Twitter. “We appreciate your support during this difficult time.”

Kimura was a current cast member of “Terrace House Tokyo,” a show where six young people are thrown together in a house, their lives, interactions and attempts to date one another constantly filmed, scrutinized and judged by a panel of studio commentators and an army of online fans.

It makes for compelling television, but it is clear that some cast members occasionally struggle with those pressures.

Kimura’s last Instagram post showed a photo of herself with eyes downcast, with her cat.

“I love you, have a long, happy life. I’m sorry,” she wrote.

A series of now deleted Twitter messages also showed images of slashed wrists, referring to hate messages on social media and saying she didn’t want to “be a human” anymore.

“Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn’t deny that I was hurt. I’m dead,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I’m weak, I’m sorry.”

Kimura, with her pink hair and bubby personality, had been a star of the latest season of the popular show. Fearsome in the wrestling ring, she was innocent and charming off it, once holding a cushion in front of her face while talking to a fellow cast member she had a crush on.

Adam Pacitti, managing director of wrestling website Cultaholic, called her death “an absolute tragedy.”

“I hope this serves as a reminder that interactions on social media can have a serious effect on the mental health of anyone, no matter who they are. Be kind. RIP,” he wrote on Twitter.

Professional wrestler Karen Glennon, known as Session Moth Martina, posted she was “heartbroken” while Canadian wrestler Kylie Morgan called the news “absolutely heartbreaking.”

WWE wrestler Dakota Kai, whose real name is Cheree Crowley, also blamed cyberbullies.

“F bullies. Y’all need to wake up … these are REAL people. Not just characters in a TV show, movie or whatever. Tragic. RIP Hana. Gone too soon,” she tweeted.

Kimura was the daughter of successful female pro-wrestler Kyoko Kimura.

Filming of the latest season of Terrace House Tokyo was suspended in April due to the coronavirus.

