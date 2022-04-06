Hand grenade wounds at least six in Kabul mosque

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

The reason for the attack on the 18th century Pul-e-Khishti mosque in the middle of Kabul’s old city was unclear.

KABUL, Afghanistan — A hand grenade was thrown into Kabul’s largest mosque as worshippers knelt in afternoon prayer on Wednesday, wounding at least six people, an Afghan police spokesman said.

No one has claimed responsibility but it was the second grenade attack in less than a week. At the weekend a grenade was thrown into the middle of a market occupied by money changers, killing one person and wounding 59 others.