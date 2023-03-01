Harry, Meghan asked to leave UK home in further royal rift

LONDON — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the royal family amid preparations for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.
“We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple said in statement.
Disclosures Harry made in “Spare” deepened the rift between him and his family. The book included his account of private conversations with his father, and his brother, Prince William.
After they left Britain, Harry and Meghan had said Frogmore Cottage would remain their base when they visited the U.K.
In September 2020, a spokesman announced the couple had repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) in British taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate the home when they were working members of the royal family.
The money “fully covered” the cost of the renovation, the spokesman said.