There was nothing that pleased Miller more, said his wife Donna Miller, than seeing the people around him having a good time.

Last week, however, Michael Miller was alone when he was taken to Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Prince George’s County. He was alone as he struggled against the aggressive coronavirus that has infected thousands in the Washington region and killed more than 800 people. And on April 15, Miller was alone when he died, becoming the first Montgomery County government employee to lose to his life to the disease.

“The hardest part of the whole thing was not being able to see him,” said his mother Jessye Miller, 93. Hours before he died, a nurse put a phone to his ear so that relatives could speak to him.

“We said that we loved him, that we were praying for him, and it was okay to move on,” Jessye Miller said. “That’s the one thing that has helped us all through this. That we were able to say goodbye.”

Born in Shartlesville, Pa., Miller was a kind but “rambunctious” boy, his mother said, chuckling. He split his childhood between Maryland and Pennsylvania. He later joined the Army and was stationed in Germany.

In the 1990s, he met Donna and settled down with her in Prince George’s County, where they raised two sons, Joshua and Jonathan, and welcomed three grandchildren. In 2011, he joined the Montgomery County Department of Transportation as a motor pool attendant, which involved checking and maintaining the buses as they came into the depot.

Miller always “had a joke and a giggle” while he was working, said Silver Spring depot chief Andre Lucas, and he didn’t gripe when the hours were long.

Every year, to prepare for the department’s “Give and Ride Week,” where passengers donate nonperishable food items in exchange for riding for free, Miller would come to the depot the weekend before to personally outfit 140 buses with bags for donations. Miller made it his mission to check the bags throughout the week and diligently collected the donations for area food banks.

“It was his nature,” Lucas said, “to go out of his way.”

Outside work, Miller was heavily involved in the fraternal organizations, Prince Hall Masonry and the Shriners, through which he volunteered at soup kitchens and helped to host charitable events. And when he needed to rest, he would head for the woods — with Donna.

“That was our time,” she said of their camping trips. “To rest, relax, get away from everything.”



In late March, Miller started experiencing symptoms consistent with covid-19 and stopped going to work. He was tested on March 31 and received his test results a week later, but by that time, his condition had significantly deteriorated. He was coughing continuously and had trouble breathing, his wife recalled.

“In 30 years, I had never seen him that sick or that scared,” she said. “Watching him — that was the scariest day I have ever had in my entire life.”

On April 7, Miller was admitted to a critical care unit, where he died eight days later.

Friends and family say they were taken aback by how rapidly he deteriorated and are unsure where he might have contracted the virus — he had no recent travel history or known contact with anyone who had tested positive for the disease.

For now, Donna Miller said, she is trying to focus on what mattered to her husband and assume his role as protective dad to their two sons and three granddaughters. But in the longer term, she isn’t sure how to fill the space he held in her life.

“Frankly, I’m — I’m a little lost right now. I don’t know what I’m going to do without him,” she said.