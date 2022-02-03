She said the board has been able to reduce most of Puerto Rico’s debt to affordable levels, stabilize the island’s finances and create a road map for a stronger economy. Still pending is the restructuring of some $9 billion in debt held by Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority and additional debt held by the Highways and Transportation Authority, as well as looming reforms in other government agencies. Jaresko said she also would like to see the implementation of a type of Congressional Budget Office for Puerto Rico’s legislature.