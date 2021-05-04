Gov. Abdul Tahir Faizzada of Western Ghor province said 10 people, including six children, were killed by floodwaters that flowed from area mountains. He said 163 houses were partially destroyed and 910 people were displaced.
The spokesman for Afghanistan’s natural disaster ministry, Tamim Azimi, said over 405 families were displaced in different provinces around the country. He said some of the flooding came from overflowing rivers.
He said 10 vehicles were stuck in northern Samangan province. where three people were killed.